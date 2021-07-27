Illegal lottery racket busted, 1 held in Jalna

An illegal lottery racket being operated from a shop was busted and the man running it was arrested in Jalna on Tuesday, police said.

Inspector Aniruddh Nandedkar of Sadar Bazar police station said the raid was conducted in Tanga area and two computers, two printers and other materials were seized.

Advertisement

He identified the arrested accused as Vinod Yadav, a resident of Rahmangunj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)