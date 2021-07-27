Prohibitory orders imposed in Odisha’s Kendrapara revoked

Authorities have decided to revoke the prohibitory orders that were imposed in Kendrapara municipality in Odisha following the recent killing of a gangster, officials said.

Shaikh Hyder, a native of Kendrapara, was killed in an encounter on July 24 in Balasore district when he allegedly tried to escape from custody during transit, police had said.

The gangster’s family, however, alleged that he was killed without any provocation. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in the municipality and adjacent gram panchayats from 11 pm on July 24 till 11 am on Friday.

Kendrapara District Collector Amrit Ruturaj reviewed the prevailing condition and said on Tuesday that there had not been any gathering of people, incidents of communal incitement or untoward happenings that could have resulted in the breach of peace and tranquility.

“Therefore, in the interest of public convenience, the restrictions have been rescinded with effect from 11 pm on Tuesday,” the official said in a release.

