Rajasthan govt approves action plan for inclusive development of transgender community

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday approved an action plan for inclusive development of the transgender community.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the draft action plan proposed by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. He has also approved a budgetary provision of about Rs 8.98 crore for its implementation, according to an official statement.

According to the action plan, a transgender protection cell will be constituted under the Protection of Rights of Transgenders Act-2019 to protect the rights of the community.

This cell will work for prevention, monitoring of crimes against transgender and ensuring investigation and prosecution by timely registration of cases related to it, the statement said.

