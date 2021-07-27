Left Menu

Border standoff: Injured Assam cop dies; toll rises to 7

My heartfelt condolences to the family, he tweeted.Five policemen, including the Personal Security Officer PSO of Cachar Superintendent of Police Vaibhab Chandrakant Nimbalkar, and a civilian were killed during the violent clashes on Monday.Besides, 50 others, including the Cachar SP, were injured in the incident.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-07-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 23:44 IST
A policeman of Assam, who was critically injured in the exchange of fire between the police forces of the state and Mizoram on the disputed interstate border, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, taking the death toll to seven, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Shyamprasad Dusat of 6th Assam Police Battalion succumbed to his abdominal bullet injury at Silchar Medical College Hospital, Sarma said in a tweet.

''He couldn't be operated or moved to Guwahati because of his worsening condition. I salute the brave martyr and bow in reverence. My heartfelt condolences to the family,'' he tweeted.

Five policemen, including the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Cachar Superintendent of Police Vaibhab Chandrakant Nimbalkar, and a civilian were killed during the violent clashes on Monday.

Besides, 50 others, including the Cachar SP, were injured in the incident. While Nimbalkar was taken to Mumbai by an Indian Air Force air ambulance, three others were airlifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister paid floral tributes at Silchar to the five policemen killed in the attack.

Sarma also visited the SMCH to meet the injured and directed the doctors to ensure that they get the best treatment.

Later addressing a press conference at Silchar, the chief minister announced that Rs 50 lakh would be paid to the next of kin of those killed and a government job will also be given to a family member while those injured will be given Rs one lakh each.

He also announced that an additional one month salary will be given to all policemen deployed along the Mizoram border.

