Left Menu

Guatemala to get 8 million Sputnik V vaccine doses, says president

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 28-07-2021 05:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 05:40 IST
Guatemala to get 8 million Sputnik V vaccine doses, says president
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday said the Central American nation has renegotiated its contract for the delivery of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines and is now set to receive 8 million doses.

Giammattei told a news conference the new contract has already been paid for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
3
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India
4
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021