Guatemala to get 8 million Sputnik V vaccine doses, says president
Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 28-07-2021 05:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 05:40 IST
- Country:
- Guatemala
Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday said the Central American nation has renegotiated its contract for the delivery of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines and is now set to receive 8 million doses.
Giammattei told a news conference the new contract has already been paid for.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central
- Guatemala
- Alejandro Giammattei
- Russia
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia against US troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan
Rajasthan cadre IPS officer Lovely Katiyar to go on central deputation
Blinken to stress ASEAN's central role in ministerial on Tuesday
Guatemala tightens restrictions after COVID-19 cases surge
Rape case: Court directs police to register FIR against former UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman