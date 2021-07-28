U.S. Justice Dept won't defend Republican lawmaker in Capitol riot lawsuit
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2021 06:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 06:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department in a court filing on Tuesday declined to defend Republican congressman Mo Brooks in a lawsuit that alleges he conspired to instigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The lawsuit was brought by Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell.
