U.S. Justice Dept won't defend Republican lawmaker in Capitol riot lawsuit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2021 06:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 06:31 IST
The U.S. Justice Department in a court filing on Tuesday declined to defend Republican congressman Mo Brooks in a lawsuit that alleges he conspired to instigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The lawsuit was brought by Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell.

