Australia wins gold in women's, men's four
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 07:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 07:34 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Australia has doubled its haul of Olympic rowing gold medals as the men’s four charged to victory moments after the Aussie women claimed their gold.
Australia had bolted to the front by the 500-meter mark and never were challenged for the lead to reach in the finish line as Romania fought a late surge by Italy to claim the silver medal. Australia’s time of 5 minutes, 42.76 set a new Olympic record.
Advertisement
Italy won bronze.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italy erupts as Europe's soccer champions come home to Rome
Soccer-Five Italy, three England players in Euro 2020 team of the tournament
EXCLUSIVE-Italy to make fresh attempt to keep liners out of Venice lagoon - sources
EU approves economic recovery plans of Italy, France, Spain
EU set to green-light Italy, France, Spain's recovery plans