CINCAN visits Air Force unit in Port Blair

Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lt General Ajai Singh visited the Headquarters of Air Force Component in Port Blair to review the operational preparedness, an official statement said.

He was received by Air Commodore S Sridhar, the Air Force Component Commander on Tuesday. The CINCAN was introduced to key personnel and was briefed about the layout of Headquarter Air Force Component and the infrastructure development plan.

Advertisement

He interacted with Air Warriors and shared his thoughts and vision on joint use of assets of the three services, the importance of Tri-services joint training and emphasized on the need to keep abreast with the emerging technologies to have an edge over our adversaries, it said.

Lt Gen Singh also visited Air Force Station Prothrapur and 153 Squadron known as the ''Island Sentinels''.

During interaction with air warriors at Air Force Station Prothrapur and the Island Sentinels, he emphasized on strengthening the air defence of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which has gained strategic importance due to the changing geo-political situation in the Indian Ocean Region. During his visit, Singh awarded ''on the spot'' commendations to some deserving air warriors for their extraordinary dedication and devotion to duty. CINCAN also visited the newly built residential area for the Air Force personnel at Vayu Vihar, Brookshabad where he was briefed on the various welfare facilities developed at the residential area. He appreciated the efforts put in by the Air Force Component in effective air surveillance despite various challenges in the remote islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)