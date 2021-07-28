Left Menu

Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

At least four protesters were killed in the clashes.Under a deal in June between the Israeli government and the settlers of Eviatar, the settlers left the area but its buildings were left intact under army guard.Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-07-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 10:40 IST
Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in West Bank
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Palestinian health officials said a man was shot and killed on Tuesday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the man approached troops wielding an iron bar.

Shadi Omar, 41, was shot near the town of Beita, where residents have held weeks of protests against an unauthorized Israeli settlement outpost.

In a statement, the Israeli military said Omar began advancing rapidly towards Israeli troops carrying an iron bar. They said the man continued to advance despite warning fire and was then shot.

Palestinians from villages nearby Eviatar outpost say the settlement was built on their land and fear it will be merged with larger settlements.

Last month there were near-daily protests against the outpost in which demonstrators hurled stones at Israeli troops, who fired tear gas and live ammunition. At least four protesters were killed in the clashes.

Under a deal in June between the Israeli government and the settlers of Eviatar, the settlers left the area but its buildings were left intact under army guard.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war. The Palestinians seek the area as the heartland of a future independent state. Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal and obstacles to peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021