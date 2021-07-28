Left Menu

India reports 43,654 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

India reported 43,654 fresh COVID-19 cases today, as compared to yesterday's 29,689 daily new cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:12 IST
India reports 43,654 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 43,654 fresh COVID-19 cases today, as compared to yesterday's 29,689 daily new cases. The country reported 640 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.As per the Ministry, the active caseload of India is 3,99,436, and the daily positivity rate is 2.51 per cent.

41,678 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative recoveries are now 3,06,63,147 with a 97.39 per cent recovery rate. Total deaths recorded in India are 4,22,022.

The ministry also informed that 44,61,56,659 COVID vaccine doses have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive so far, and 46.09 crore COVID tests have also been conducted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021