UP: Excise inspector suspended in illegal liquor factory case

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended an Excise Inspector of Ballia in connection with an illicit liquor factory operating in the district, officials said on Wednesday.Excise Commissioner Senthil Pandian C has suspended Excise Inspector Nand Lal Chaurasia of Ballia area on Tuesday.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Excise Commissioner Senthil Pandian C has suspended Excise Inspector Nand Lal Chaurasia of Ballia area on Tuesday. He has been attached to the Excise Commissioner's Office, Allahabad during the suspension period, a district official spokesperson said. This action has been taken against the excise inspector after an illicit liquor factory was busted in a government liquor shop in Amritpali locality of Ballia city Kotwali and a house in Sahaspali area.

On June 30, police had busted the factory and recovered illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh from the spot.

Police had arrested four people in this case, the spokesperson added.

