Russia says ISIS fighters moving into Afghanistan from several countries -Ifax

Islamic State fighters are moving into Afghanistan from Syria, Libya and several other countries, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.

Shoigu added that Russia would provide its ally Tajikistan with military assistance from its base there should any security threats emanate from Afghanistan, Interfax reported.

