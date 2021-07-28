Left Menu

Russia says ISIS fighters moving into Afghanistan from several countries -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:18 IST
Islamic State fighters are moving into Afghanistan from Syria, Libya and several other countries, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.

Shoigu added that Russia would provide its ally Tajikistan with military assistance from its base there should any security threats emanate from Afghanistan, Interfax reported.

