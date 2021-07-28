Russia says ISIS fighters moving into Afghanistan from several countries -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:18 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Islamic State fighters are moving into Afghanistan from Syria, Libya and several other countries, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.
Shoigu added that Russia would provide its ally Tajikistan with military assistance from its base there should any security threats emanate from Afghanistan, Interfax reported.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shoigu
- Sergei Shoigu
- Syria
- Libya
- Defence
- Interfax
- Afghanistan
- Tajikistan
- Russia
- Islamic
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top US general in Afghanistan steps down as military mission nears end
Taliban surge in north Afghanistan sends thousands fleeing
Russia against US troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan
Afghanistan shifts country's development budget to defence projects
Afghanistan on brink of humanitarian crisis-UN refugee agency