BRIEF-Santander Expects FinTech Unit Pagonxt To Reach 1 Billion Euros In Revenues In Medium-Term

Chief Financial Officer Of Spain's Santander, Jose Garcia Cantera: * EXPECTS FINTECH UNIT PAGONXT TO REACH 1 BILLION EUROS IN REVENUES IN MEDIUM-TERM

* EXPECTS POSITIVE TREND IN NET INTEREST INCOME IN THE UK IN 2021 * SAYS ON TRACK TO LAUNCH IN THIRD QUARTER OFFER TO BUY OUT 8.3% OF SHARES HELD BY MINORITY INVESTORS IN MEXICAN UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)