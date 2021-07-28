Calcutta HC dismisses TMC leader's petition to quash CBI probe in coal smuggling case

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed the former Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra's petition seeking quashing of the Central Bureau of Investigation's probe (CBI) in the coal smuggling case. "All petitions by Vinay Misra are dismissed," said the Calcutta High Court.

A bench comprising Justice Tirthankar Ghosh said, "There is no scope of interference in the investigation by the court as investigating officers are performing their duty adequately". The investigation by the CBI will continue into the matter, added the court.

The CBI on March 6 this year issued a Lookout Issue Circular (LOC) notice against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra's brother Vikash Mishra in connection with the coal theft and smuggling scam case. (ANI)

