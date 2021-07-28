Contingency measures put in place at Musina Magistrate’s Court

Contingency measures have been put in place after the Musina Magistrate's Court was issued with a Prohibition Notice by the Department of Employment and Labour.

The notice is in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

"Until all issues raised by the Department of [Employment and] Labour have been attended to and the building receives clearance, the Cash Hall Building that houses Court A (District Court) and Court B (Regional Court) is deemed to be out of bounds effective immediately," said the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

The notice to the Limpopo based court was issued on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has been assured by all the relevant stakeholders that the matter is an urgent priority.

"Once we have obtained further information, the department will share any further details on developments in due course," it said in a statement on Tuesday adding that the matter is being treated as a priority.

The following contingency measures have been put in place to mitigate any resultant impact on service delivery:

Cases will be postponed outside the court building on a daily basis,

Witnesses fees/cash hall, domestic violence applications and already enrolled maintenance matters will be attended to from the available mobile structure. Measures have been put in place to avoid staff congestion and to comply with all COVID-19 protocols under Alert Level 3.

Arrangements have been made by consent of all stakeholders to have the high profile South African National Defence Force case bail application case moved to Louis Trichardt court on Thursday.

Service delivery at Masisi Periodical court is not affected, the court is still sitting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as per their schedule

For service-related enquiries, the public can contact the area court manager Munyai TJ on 084 498 8686/ 079 162 8240.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)