J-K to get Statehood at 'appropriate time': Nityanand Rai in RS

By Rajnish Singh Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an 'appropriate time' after normalcy is restored in the union territory, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday while responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply to Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's question "whether Government has any proposal to reinstate the statehood in J-K," the Union Minister said, "Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time after normalcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir." The Minister in his reply further said that in view of the constitutional changes and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of the Jammu and Kashmir into Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh, in the national interest and also in the interest of the security of J-K, temporary restrictions on various communication channels like internet and mobile services were resorted to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Subsequently, the matter was reviewed from time to time and restrictions imposed were gradually eased out in a phased manner and 4G internet data services were restored in the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from February 5, 2021," said Rai in his written reply on the matter. He further stated that the number of terrorist incidents has reduced during 2020 by 59 per cent as compared to 2019 and 32 per cent upto June 2021 in comparison with the corresponding period up to June 2020.

Shops and business establishments, public transport, Government Offices, educational and health institutions, etc. are functioning normally in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, said Rai. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its statehood on August 5, 2019, after the removal of Articles 370 and 35A. The state was bifurcated into two Union Territories-- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Meanwhile, amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm and Rajya Sabha till 2:45 pm on Wednesday on the sixth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Lower House was adjourned two times on Wednesday, first till 12:30 pm and then 2:00 pm. On the other hand, the Upper House of Parliament was also adjourned thrice, first till 12 noon, then till 2 pm and thereafter till 2:45 pm.

The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. The session shall conclude on August 13. (ANI)

