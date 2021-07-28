Left Menu

Drones, UAVs flying near Naval installations in Guj sans nod to be seized or destroyed

Drones were spotted at different locations in Jammu near the International borders in the recent past.An area of three kilometres from the perimeter of Naval installations in Gujarat is already designated as a No Fly Zone.

Drones and UAVs if found flying in the area of three kilometres from the perimeter of all the Naval installations declared as 'No-fly zone' in Gujarat without prior permission will be either confiscated or destroyed, a Defence PRO said on Wednesday.

All the individuals or civil agencies are prohibited from flying any aerial drones within these zones for any reason, a defence statement said. This warning came days after the Jammu and Kashmir Police shot down an IED-laden drone in the Akhnoor area, around 8 km inside the International Border. Drones were spotted at different locations in Jammu near the International borders in the recent past.

''An area of three kilometres from the perimeter of Naval installations in Gujarat is already designated as a 'No Fly Zone'. Drones, as well as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), found flying without prior approval in this zone near all the Naval installations will be either confiscated or destroyed by the Indian Navy,'' the PRO said in a statement.

The utilisation of drones is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs as amended from time to time, the PRO said.

''Approval from the Director General Civil Aviation (DCGA) is to be obtained through the Digi Sky website and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarters Gujarat Daman and Diu Naval Area or the concerned Naval Station at least a week before the scheduled flying operation,'' the statement said. ''The Indian Navy reserves the right to confiscate or destroy any aerial drones or UAV found flying within these areas without prior approval. Operators found violating these guidelines will be liable for prosecution under the relevant provisions of law,'' it said.

