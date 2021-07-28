S.Africa plans $2.4 bln relief package to deal with COVID-19, unrest impact - finance ministry
South Africa plans to offer about 36 billion rand ($2.44 billion) in support to businesses and individuals affected by COVID-19 restrictions and recent unrest, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
($1 = 14.7817 rand)
