Talk to Pakistan to end bloodshed in J-K: PDP chief to central govt

Peoples Democratic Party PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said India should talk to Pakistan for resolution of Kashmir issue and putting an end to the bloodshed in the region.She made the remarks at a party gathering to commemorate the 22nd raising day of the PDP here.The ceasefire between India and Pakistan in February this year was a result of dialogue.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said India should talk to Pakistan for resolution of Kashmir issue and putting an end to the bloodshed in the region.

She made the remarks at a party gathering to commemorate the 22nd raising day of the PDP here.

''The ceasefire between India and Pakistan (in February this year) was a result of dialogue. Then what's wrong when Mehbooba Mufti says hold talks with Pakistan for resolving the issue and ending the bloodshed?'' she said.

The former chief minister said there should be no hesitation in holding talks with the neighbouring country for improving the situation.

''The ceasefire has resulted in peace along borders and lesser infiltration. This has brought relief to the people,” she said.

''We are talking to China which has occupied our land. You (the government) might not admit it but that is the case. Shimla Agreement and Tashkent agreement between India and Pakistan were about Jammu and Kashmir,'' Mehbooba Mufti added.

She said PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's dream of trade and travel between divided parts of Jammu and Kashmir was realised by the efforts of then prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

''Hold talks with Pakistan again and open the Muzaffarabad and Rawalakote trade routes again, '' she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said during the all-party meeting with the prime minister last month, she reiterated that dialogue was the only way out.

''I also said that we will continue our struggle for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status which was taken away unconstitutionally. We will not restore till we get it back with interest,'' she said. The PDP president said there were allegations that three youths were killed in separate fake encounters recently. ''Don't we raise our voice against these injustices?'' she asked. PTI MIJ SNE SNE

