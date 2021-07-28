Ganja worth over Rs 7 crore seized in Telangana, 4 held

A total of 3,653 kg of cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 7.3 crore in the grey market, has been seized in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

The seizure was made from two vans during a check on Tuesday and the narcotic was in 104 bags, the police said.

Four people were taken into custody and a case was registered, they said.

Van drivers revealed during interrogation that the ganja was purchased in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, and being taken to Hyderabad and Haryana, the police said.

