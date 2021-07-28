Left Menu

Evil forces trying to brainwash, exploit kids via online

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:22 IST
Evil forces trying to brainwash, exploit kids via online
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said ''evil forces'' are ''deliberately'' trying to brainwash children via various platforms like online gaming and the darknet and strict action is required against the same.

Besides taking action against such entities, whose intent is to expolit children and push them towards extreme steps like suicide, awareness needs to be created among parents and children about the problems associated with such platforms, the chief minister said in response to a query in the Assembly on steps that can be taken to control the menace of online gaming.

He also said parents need to be informed about the dangers of these platforms and children need to be counselled against such entities.

Vijayan said more and more children are falling prey to these ''evil forces'' which are trying to enslave their minds and in some cases sexually exploit them.

He said the brainwashing and exploitation was a continuous process and does not happen overnight.

The chief minister said help from international agencies or groups, which in this particular field, can be sought to find a solution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021