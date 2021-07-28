Left Menu

UP: Woman constable helps deliver child on road

A woman police constable came to the rescue of a pregnant woman here, helping her deliver a baby on road as an ambulance could not be arranged immediately, an official said on Wednesday. Both the woman and her baby are healthy.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:53 IST
UP: Woman constable helps deliver child on road
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman police constable came to the rescue of a pregnant woman here, helping her deliver a baby on road as an ambulance could not be arranged immediately, an official said on Wednesday. Both the woman and her baby are healthy. Rekha (30), a resident of Jalalabad, who had arrived in Shahjahanpur on Monday, had labour pain as soon as she got off a Roadways bus. Since the ambulance could not be arranged immediately, and seeing the urgency of the situation, constable Bintu Pushkar with the help of the woman's mother covered her with a cloth and helped her deliver a girl child near the bus stop, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

Kumar said in view of the situation, police stopped the movement of traffic on the road to ensure safe delivery.

Later, the woman and her baby were admitted to a medical college and both are healthy, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021