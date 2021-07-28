Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, J&K, Ladakh have not framed rules under Disabilities Act: Centre

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, have not framed rules under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Centre said on Wednesday.

Responding to another question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik gave the list of the states/UTs which have set up special courts as mandated under the RPwD Act, which include Assam, Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

''According to the information available with this ministry, the states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu have not framed Rules under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016,'' she said in a written reply.

The minister also said that the post of chairperson, Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) has been lying vacant since September 15, 2015.

The additional charge of the post has been given to the secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities or the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) since then, she added.

