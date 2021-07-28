Lebanon's Mikati says he hopes to form government in near future
He spoke to reporters after meeting President Michel Aoun. Diab's government has stayed on in a caretaker capacity since then, but Lebanon's currency has collapsed, jobs have vanished and banks have frozen accounts in the country's worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. (Reporting Leila Bassam, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said on Wednesday that he hoped to form a government in the "near future".
Mikati, a businessman, is the third person to be nominated since Hassan Diab's government resigned after an explosion in Beirut's port area on Aug. 4 last year that killed more than 200 people and flattened large areas of the city. He spoke to reporters after meeting President Michel Aoun.
Diab's government has stayed on in a caretaker capacity since then, but Lebanon's currency has collapsed, jobs have vanished and banks have frozen accounts in the country's worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. (Reporting Leila Bassam, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hassan Diab's
- Lebanese
- Michel Aoun
- Lebanon
- Beirut
- Kevin Liffey
ALSO READ
Europe, US urge Lebanese politicians to quickly form Cabinet
France, US urge Lebanese politicians to quickly form Cabinet
'God help the country': Hariri abandons bid to form Lebanese government
For one Lebanese taxi driver, life is as bitter as his Arabic coffee
France's Le Drian: failure to form Lebanese government is 'terrible incident'