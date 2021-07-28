Privileges bestowed upon elected members of legislature not mark of status: SC

Privileges bestowed upon elected members of the legislature are not a "mark of status" which makes them stand on an unequal pedestal, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

The top court said this while dismissing a plea filed by Kerala government for withdrawal of a criminal case against six LDF leaders in connection with the ruckus in state Assembly in 2015.

Advertisement

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said the purpose of bestowing privileges and immunities to elected members of legislature is to enable them to perform their functions without hindrance, fear or favour.

"These privileges bear a functional relationship to the discharge of the functions of a legislator. They are not a mark of status which makes legislators stand on an unequal pedestal," the bench said.

In its 74-page verdict, the top court discussed the nature of privileges and immunities referable to the House of Commons in the United Kingdom. It noted that the stand out feature which emerges from the privileges and immunities of members of the House of Commons is the absence of an immunity from the application of criminal law.

The bench also referred to Articles 105 and 194 of the Constitution which deal with privileges and immunities of members of parliament and legislative assemblies.

"A member of the legislature, the opposition included, has a right to protest on the floor of the legislature. The right to do so is implicit in Article 105(1) in its application to Parliament and Article 194(1) in its application to the State Legislatures," it said.

It said the recognition that there shall be freedom of speech in Parliament and state legislatures underlines the need to ensure the existence of conditions in which elected representatives can perform their duties and functions effectively.

The bench said privileges and immunities are not gateways to claim exemptions from the general law of the land, particularly as in this case, the criminal law which governs the action of every citizen.

"To claim an exemption from the application of criminal law would be to betray the trust which is impressed on the character of elected representatives as the makers and enactors of the law," it said.

The apex court said 'The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984' was enacted by parliament ''to provide for prevention of damage to public property and for matters connected therewith''.

It said gravity of offence involving destruction of public property was considered earlier by the apex court which had taken cognisance to remedy the large-scale destruction of public and private properties in agitations, 'bandhs', 'hartals' and other forms of 'protest'.

It said the court had formed two committees and adopted the recommendations of both the panels in laying down specific guidelines for investigation and prosecution of offences involving destruction of public property, assessment of damages and determination of compensation in such cases.

The bench referred to another verdict of the top court and said it was noted that guidelines have been considered by the Centre and a draft Bill for initiating legislative changes along the lines of recommendations is under consideration.

"Based on the above, it is evident that there has been a growing recognition and consensus both in this court and parliament that acts of destruction of public and private property in the name of protests should not be tolerated," it said.

It said Kerala Legislative Assembly has also enacted the Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Act, 2019 to complement the central legislation of 1984, with a special focus on private property.

It said persons who have been named as accused in the case held a responsible elected office as MLAs and as any other citizen, they are subject to the boundaries of lawful behaviour set by criminal law.

"To allow the prosecution to be withdrawn in the face of these allegations, in respect of which upon investigation a final report has been submitted under section 173 of the CrPC and cognizance has been taken, would amount to an interference with the normal course of justice for illegitimate reasons," it said. The bench said such an action is "clearly extraneous" to the vindication of the law to which all organs of the executive are bound.

The top court delivered its verdict on two separate appeals, including the one filed by state against the Kerala High Court's March 12 order dismissing the plea for withdrawal of criminal case in the matter.

The state Assembly had witnessed unprecedented scenes on March 13, 2015 as LDF members, then in opposition, tried to prevent the then finance minister K M Mani, who was facing allegations in the bar bribery scam, from presenting the state budget.

Besides flinging the speaker's chair from the podium, electronic equipment like computers, keyboards and mikes on the desk of the presiding officer were also allegedly damaged by the then LDF members, causing a loss of Rs 2.20 lakh.

A case was registered for the alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 447 (criminal trespass), and under the provision of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The case, which also involves V Sivankutty who is a minister in the state, was lodged against a group of then LDF MLAs.

The state had moved the high court against an order of trial court which had dismissed an application filed by public prosecutor seeking permission to withdraw from prosecution in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)