Couple arrested from Bihar over murder of youth in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a man and his wife from Bihar in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old youth in the national capital who was having an affair with her, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, on June 26, Narela Industrial Area police station received the missing report of Raj Kumar, a resident of Holambi Khurd. Police contacted the complainant who said that her son had been missing since June 25 night when he went to a factory in Sector-5, Bawana, where he was working as a labourer, a senior police officer said. Kumar's family members were taken to Samaipur Badli and K N Katju Marg police stations and photographs of various unidentified bodies were shown to them. They identified his body kept in the mortuary of BSA Hospital, the officer said. ''During investigation, with the help of technical surveillance, police reached Vaishali in Bihar and traced the accused woman at her native place. She was arrested along with her husband on Saturday,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

Advertisement

Interrogation revealed that the woman had an affair with Kumar. On June 25, after consuming alcohol, Kumar reached her house where her husband was also present, police said. They had some heated arguments with Kumar, following which the husband killed him, dumped his body in Munak canal and both of them left their house the same day.

The woman has confessed to her involvement in the crime along with her husband, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)