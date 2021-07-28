U.S. Senate possibly heading to procedural vote on bipartisan infrastructure -Schumer
The U.S. Senate could hold a procedural vote on a possible bipartisan infrastructure bill as soon as Wednesday night, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
"Senators continue to make good progress," Democrat Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor.
