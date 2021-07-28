Left Menu

Six of gang held for duping banks with ATM hacks

Additional Superintendent of Police STF Raj Kumar Mishra said the gang had targeted several ATMs of various banks but they had got complaint from RBL bank.

28-07-2021
Six members of a gang that hacked ATMs and duped lakhs of rupees from various banks have been arrested here, police officials said on Wednesday.

The members of the gang, which struck ATMs at various places in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, were nabbed by officials of the Special Task Force (STF) and Noida Sector 20 police station.

''The gang would physically manipulate ATMs in a way that after disbursing money, the machine would read 'transaction declined'. The gang would then contact the bank concerned to raise the issue with them and get the money refunded,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said. ''The accused were held by the joint team of Noida Police and the Noida unit of the STF on Tuesday near the milti level parking in Sector 18 here following a tip-off,'' Singh said.

Those arrested have been identified as Amit Shukla, Pratyush Patel, Krishna Kant Singh, Anoop Kumar Singh, Ashish and Rinku Yadav, the police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said the gang had targeted several ATMs of various banks but they had got complaint from RBL bank. ''They duped the RBL bank alone of at least Rs 22.50 lakh and they have conned various other banks as well,'' Mishra told PTI, on the estimate of money duped by the gang. The FIR has been lodged at the Sector 20 police station and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

