PM Modi lauds religious representatives' work during COVID-19, says it is example of 'Ek Bharat-Eknishtha Prayas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the work done by representatives of religious and social organisations to combat challenges posed by Covid-19 and said that the help provided to people was beyond caste or religious considerations and was a shining example of 'Ek Bharat-Eknishtha Prayas'. According to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi held an interaction with representatives of religious and social organisations to discuss the COVID-19 situation earlier today via video conferencing.

He said that the interaction is yet another example of society and government working together for the benefit of the country. He said that the help provided to people was beyond caste or religious considerations and was a shining example of 'Ek Bharat-Eknishtha Prayas'.

Advertisement

Temples, Mosques, Churches, and Gurudwaras across the country doubled up as hospitals and isolation centres, while also helping the needy get food and medicines, he said. The Prime Minister discussed the rapid rollout of the vaccination drive in the country, adding that the 'Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine' campaign is like a shield in the fight against Corona.

He exhorted the religious and community leaders to join the efforts of the government by helping spread awareness about vaccination and help combat rumours and confusions about the vaccines. He asked them to work in collaboration with the government, especially in areas where there is high vaccine hesitancy. The Prime Minister also asked the leaders to be a part of the celebration of 75 years of independence. He asked them to ensure that everyone becomes a part of 'Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

On the occasion, he said, "We should work toward uniting the entire length and breadth of the nation through a 'Bharat Jodo Aandolan', and showcase the true spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'." The leaders who participated in the meeting thanked PM Modi for organising the interaction and lauded his decisive leadership in the fight against the pandemic. They spoke about the exemplary work done by different religious and social organizations towards tackling the challenges posed by Covid-19, the PMO said.

They voiced their support towards spreading awareness about the ongoing vaccination drive and provided their ideas and suggestions for preventing the third wave. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)