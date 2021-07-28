Left Menu

DCW summons cops in case of photos of Muslim women being uploaded on app

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:05 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has summoned the DCP of Delhi Police cyber cell and the officer investing the case related to uploading of photos of Muslim women on an app, and sought to know if any accused has been arrested in the matter.

It is alleged that website 'Sulli Deals' on an internet platform, named 'Github', was uploading pictures of many Muslim women, including journalists, activists, analysts, artists and researchers, with derogatory remarks and had put them up for ''auction''.

The app came to light when people started sharing pictures of the women with the term ''Sulli deal of the day'' on Twitter, the panel said.

In the summon issued on July 26 to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, the DCW said that it had issued a notice on July 7 and sought a detailed action taken report in the matter. The panel received a reply from the police on July 16 but said it was ''incomplete''.

The commission issued a summon and asked the police whether any accused has been identified and arrested and to provide the details of the same. It also sought to know the details of steps taken by the police to identify and arrest the accused in case of non-arrest. It has also sought a detailed action report in the matter and current status of the investigation.

''You are hereby summoned to appear before the Commission along with the Investigation Officer of the case for the purpose aforementioned on July 29 at 02.30 PM. If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse , you will be subjected to the consequences of non-attendance as provided in law,'' the DCW said.

