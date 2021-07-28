Woman electrocuted while trying to hook up illegal power connection

A 32-year-old woman died of electrocution in Nagpur district while trying to illegally reroute power connection to her house, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Amdi village, 50 km from here, on Tuesday evening, Ramtek police said. The woman got electrocuted while trying to illegally connect a wire to an overhead power line. A case of accidental death was registered, police said.

