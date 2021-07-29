Left Menu

U.S. condemns use of violence against Iranians protesting water shortages

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 00:55 IST
The United States on Wednesday condemned the reported use of violence by Iranian security forces against people protesting waters shortages, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"We support the rights of Iranians to peacefully assemble and express themselves, without fear of violence and detention by security forces," Price said in a statement.

