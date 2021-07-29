U.S. condemns use of violence against Iranians protesting water shortages
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 00:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Wednesday condemned the reported use of violence by Iranian security forces against people protesting waters shortages, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
"We support the rights of Iranians to peacefully assemble and express themselves, without fear of violence and detention by security forces," Price said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranians
- The United States
- Ned Price
- State
- Iranian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Desperate for vaccines amid surge, Iranians flock to Armenia
Armenia becomes vaccine tourism hot spot for Iranians
Nine Iranians arrested for illegal stay, police recover fake Aadhaar cards
Olympics-Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka returns to Games' spotlight on Sunday; Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief and more