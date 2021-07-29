Left Menu

Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

Her dog had also been killed.Police on Wednesday released a photo of the woman crossing a rainbow-painted crosswalk near the park in the citys Midtown neighborhood.They did not immediately release any information about a possible suspect.Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as gruesome. Investigators were working to retrace the victims steps, Hampton told WSB-TV early Wednesday.Hampton said its too early to determine a motive for the killing.

Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks.

Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 AM Wednesday, police said. Her dog had also been killed.

Police on Wednesday released a photo of the woman crossing a rainbow-painted crosswalk near the park in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

They did not immediately release any information about a possible suspect.

Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.” Investigators were working to retrace the victim's steps, Hampton told WSB-TV early Wednesday.

Hampton said it's too early to determine a motive for the killing. Investigators are offering a USD 10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.

