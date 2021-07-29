Olympics-Rowing-Ireland win lightweight men's double sculls gold
Ireland clinched the Olympic rowing gold in the lightweight men's double sculls on Thursday at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.
Germany won silver, while Italy claimed bronze.
