Left Menu

Maha: Man dies after being bitten by snake while exhibiting it in public

A 28-year-old man died after being bitten by a snake while he was playing with it by wrapping the reptile around his neck in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Thursday. The Mumbra police registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital in Thane, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-07-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 09:27 IST
Maha: Man dies after being bitten by snake while exhibiting it in public
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man died after being bitten by a snake while he was playing with it by wrapping the reptile around his neck in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday after Mohammad Shaikh caught the snake in Sanjay Nagar area of Mumbra township, they said.

He wrapped the snake around his neck and walked in a market area while playing with it even as the animal bit him thrice, a police official said. The man's friends recorded his act on their mobile phones, but did not stop him and posted the clip on social media.

Later, the man complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a civic hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The Mumbra police registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital in Thane, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021