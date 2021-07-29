UP: Five cops booked for abetting suicide of RSS worker's son suspended

Five policemen who were earlier booked on charges of abetting the suicide of a 22-year-old son of an RSS office-bearer here have been suspended, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Orders for departmental action against all the suspended policemen have also been issued, he said.

Akshay (22), the son of the RSS office-bearer, allegedly committed suicide on Monday after police raided his house following an altercation between them at an inoculation centre in Ranchhad village under Binauli police station area where he had taken his mother, Madhu (62), for vaccination, according to his family members.

Later, police took Madhu, her sister-in-law and a village resident into custody and filed a case against Akshay. Upset over this, Akshay allegedly committed suicide, the family members have claimed.

Police claimed Akshay assaulted the police personnel due to which there was chaos at the vaccination camp.

Five policemen -- station incharge Chandrakant Pandey, SSI Udham Singh Talan, Head Constable Salim, Constable Ashwani and recruit Constable Murli -- were suspended by Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh on Wednesday in connection with the alleged suicide case of the RSS worker's son, the police spokesperson said.

The action against the policemen came on the eve of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Baghpat.

Earlier, on a complaint by Akshay's father, a case was filed against these five policemen under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

