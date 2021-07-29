Odisha govt effects minor reshuffle in bureaucracy, Dev new Finance secretary

The Odisha government on Thursday effected a minor reshuffle in the bureaucracy by transferring five senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, official sources said.

Principal Secretary of Finance department A K Meena has been transferred and posted as the principal secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department. Principal Secretary of Tourism, Sports and Youth Affairs, Vishal Dev has been appointed as the new principal secretary of the Finance department.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department principal secretary D K Singh has been posted as the principal secretary of the Steel and Mines department in place of Surendra Kumar, who has been posted in the General Administration department with the additional charge of Tourism department.

R Veenilkrishna, special secretary to the Chief Minister, is given additional charge of Sports and Youth Affairs department, the sources said.

