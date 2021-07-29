Qatar's emir approves electoral law for first legislative polls
Qatar's emir on Thursday approved an electoral law for the country's first legislative polls due to be held in October, a year before the Gulf Arab state hosts the 2022 World Cup, his office said.
The vote will be for two-thirds, or 30 members, of the 45-seat Shura Council, for which a new law was also approved by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Thursday.
