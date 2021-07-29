Left Menu

Qatar's emir approves electoral law for first legislative polls

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-07-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 14:39 IST
Qatar's emir approves electoral law for first legislative polls
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Qatar's emir on Thursday approved an electoral law for the country's first legislative polls due to be held in October, a year before the Gulf Arab state hosts the 2022 World Cup, his office said.

The vote will be for two-thirds, or 30 members, of the 45-seat Shura Council, for which a new law was also approved by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Thursday.

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021