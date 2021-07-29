Left Menu

Olympics-Judo-Japanese judoka Hamada wins gold in women's -78 kg division in Tokyo

Japanese judoka Shori Hamada won the gold medal in the women's -78 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, beating Madeleine Malonga of France in the final.

Bronze medals went to Anna-Maria Wagner of Germany and Mayra Aguiar of Brazil.

