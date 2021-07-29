Olympics-Judo-Japanese judoka Hamada wins gold in women's -78 kg division in Tokyo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:29 IST
Japanese judoka Shori Hamada won the gold medal in the women's -78 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, beating Madeleine Malonga of France in the final.
Bronze medals went to Anna-Maria Wagner of Germany and Mayra Aguiar of Brazil.
