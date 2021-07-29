Left Menu

Man arrested for raping minor in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-07-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:31 IST
Man arrested for raping minor in J-K's Baramulla
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly raping a minor girl inside a forest area, police said on Thursday.

A complaint was received in police station Uri in the district on Wednesday by a person alleging that his minor daughter, aged about 13 years, was raped and threatened by a man, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan alias Muna Khan, in the forest area, a police spokesperson said.

He said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in police station Uri and an investigation set is underway.

''During the course of investigation, the police team after utilising all available means and due to strenuous efforts arrested the accused within hours of the complaint received by police. He has been shifted to the police station, where he remains in custody,'' the spokesperson said. As part of the investigation, necessary medico-legal formalities have been carried out, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021