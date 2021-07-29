Blinken says relocation of Afghan interpreters discussed in Kuwait

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the subject of relocating Afghan interpreters came up during his meetings in Kuwait.

Many Afghans who worked with NATO forces fear reprisals from the Taliban as U.S. troops depart. Blinken spoke at a joint news conference with his Kuwaiti counterpart.

