Blinken says negotiating process with Iran cannot go on indefinitely
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the negotiating process with Iran could not go on indefinitely.
Addressing a news conference in Kuwait, he said the United States had demonstrated good faith and the desire to return to compliance with the nuclear deal, adding that "the ball remains in Iran's court."
