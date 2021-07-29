Left Menu

Blinken says negotiating process with Iran cannot go on indefinitely

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 29-07-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:48 IST
  • Kuwait

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the negotiating process with Iran could not go on indefinitely.

Addressing a news conference in Kuwait, he said the United States had demonstrated good faith and the desire to return to compliance with the nuclear deal, adding that "the ball remains in Iran's court."

