Shipping ministry sets up panel to firm up plan to start Karaikal-Kankesanthurai ferry service

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has set up a committee to firm up a comprehensive plan to start ferry service between Karaikal Port, India and Kankesanthurai Port, Sri Lanka, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the Puducherry government has informed that King Lear Ltd has submitted a proposal regarding starting of ferry service between Karaikal Port and KKS Port.

The Puducherry government has been directed to obtain necessary clearances from the Ministry of Home Affairs and other relevant central government organisations, wherever applicable, he added.

The Union government has received a proposal from the Puducherry government and the government of Sri Lanka on the commencement of passenger shipping between Karaikal, Puducherry, and Kankesanthurai (KKS Port) Jaffna, Sri Lanka under the provisions of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries in 2011.

Replying to a separate question, Sonowal said to promote Inland Waterways in the country, 11 waterways have been declared as National Waterways under the National Waterways Act 2016, spread over 24 states in the country, which came into effect from April 12, 2016. Replying to another question, the minister said India has the potential to become the leader of the global ship recycling business.

This is proposed to be achieved by augmenting the existing ship recycling capacity in the country, he added.

In reply to a question, Sonowal said the total expenditure incurred under capacity augmentation of the National Waterway-1 (Jal Marg Vikas) Project as of June 30, 2021, is Rs 1,885.98 crore.

For capacity augmentation of the National Waterway-1 (Haldia-Varanasi stretch), technical assistance and financial support of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)/ the World Bank has been taken, he pointed out.

