Two drug peddlers held with 130-kg 'doda post'

The Haryana Police on Thursday arrested two inter-state drug peddlers in Karnal and seized 130 kg of ''Doda post'', a drug made from the poppy husk, according to an official.

The accused had sourced the drug from Kota in Rajasthan, a police spokesperson said here.

He said a team of the Crime Investigation Agency, acting on credible information, set up a barrier on the Anjanthali-taraori road and signaled a vehicle to stop for checking.

Instead of stopping, the driver tried to flee but was chased down and apprehended. When searched, the police party recovered 13 bags having 130 kg of ''Doda post'', he said. The arrested accused were identified as Surender Singh, alias Sinder, and Ajmer Singh, he said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused brought the seized drug from their contacts in Kota and planned to supply it in small quantities in Punjab and other adjoining areas.

''A court had already convicted Surender in an NDPS case and sentenced him to 10 years in jail. He was out of prison after completion of his jail term,'' he said. A case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.

