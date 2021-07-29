Left Menu

New 'Idea Boxes' installed at Health Ministry's office seeks suggestions for sector

An "Idea Box" placed on several floors of the Union health ministry building here at Nirman Bhawan has become a centre of attraction.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 17:58 IST
New 'Idea Boxes' installed at Health Ministry's office seeks suggestions for sector
An 'idea box' at Union health ministry in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An "Idea Box" placed on several floors of the Union health ministry building here at Nirman Bhawan has become a centre of attraction. The wooden boxes are a new addition to the building after Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the Union Health Minister earlier this month replacing Harsh Vardhan in a Cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

The boxes with 'Idea box' inscribed on them can be seen on the first, third, and sixth floors at Nirman Bhawan. In a meeting with all the senior officers of the joint secretary level and above, Mandaviya had discussed his style of working and shared how he tracks every issue.

Mandaviya directed the secretary to place an "Idea Box" in each department, sources told ANI. Employees and visitors can drop their ideas or suggestions related to the functioning of the ministry or the health sector in the 'Idea Box'.

The concept of 'Idea Box' was earlier introduced at the ministry but it was removed after some time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021