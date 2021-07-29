New 'Idea Boxes' installed at Health Ministry's office seeks suggestions for sector

An "Idea Box" placed on several floors of the Union health ministry building here at Nirman Bhawan has become a centre of attraction. The wooden boxes are a new addition to the building after Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the Union Health Minister earlier this month replacing Harsh Vardhan in a Cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

The boxes with 'Idea box' inscribed on them can be seen on the first, third, and sixth floors at Nirman Bhawan. In a meeting with all the senior officers of the joint secretary level and above, Mandaviya had discussed his style of working and shared how he tracks every issue.

Mandaviya directed the secretary to place an "Idea Box" in each department, sources told ANI. Employees and visitors can drop their ideas or suggestions related to the functioning of the ministry or the health sector in the 'Idea Box'.

The concept of 'Idea Box' was earlier introduced at the ministry but it was removed after some time. (ANI)

