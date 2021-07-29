Odd News Roundup: UK PM Johnson worried about his dog's 'romantic urges' in Downing Street

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

UK PM Johnson worried about his dog's 'romantic urges' in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that his dog Dilyn had "romantic urges" and was "endlessly at people's legs" in Downing Street. Johnson and Carrie Symonds revealed in 2019 that they had adopted a rescued Jack Russell-cross puppy named Dilyn.

