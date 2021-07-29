Bombay HC adjourns hearing in Tarun Tejpal case till August 10

The Bombay High Court bench in Goa on Thursday adjourned hearing in the alleged sexual assault case involving former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal till August 10. The hearing in the Tarun Tejpal case has been adjourned till August 10, Advocate Pravin Faldesai, Additional Solicitor General of India told ANI over the phone.

Earlier on June 24, the Bombay High Court at Goa on Thursday permitted the state government to further amend its appeal against Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, in an alleged sexual assault case. On June 3, the High Court of Bombay issued a notice to journalist Tarun Tejpal on the appeal filed by the Goa government against recent acquittal in the 2013 alleged sexual assault case.

The vacation bench of Bombay High Court in Goa had on May 27 adjourned the hearing of the appeal in the acquittal verdict of Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, in the sexual assault case. The Bombay High Court bench in Goa on May 27 directed the Additional District and Sessions Court in North Goa to rewrite references that reveal the identity of the victim in its 527-page order.

Tejpal was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after allegedly raping his colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa. On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him with various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. (ANI)

