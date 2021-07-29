Left Menu

2 held for bid to break open ATM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:33 IST
2 held for bid to break open ATM
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (PTI): Kerala police on Thursday said they have arrested two persons for allegedly trying to break open an ATM near here.

The two were Vineesh (28) and Pramod (22), said the police.

The executive in charge of filling cash in the ATM on Wednesday evening found its shutter pulled down and heard a noise from the inside, the police told PTI.

''It was that official who informed us. When we reached the spot and raised the shutter, we found the men trying to break open the ATM with a cutting machine and a machete,'' the police told PTI.

The duo was immediately taken into custody, they said.

PTI RRT NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021