Maha govt cancels order to transfer officials

The Maharashtra government on Thursday cancelled its previous order of carrying out routine transfers of officials by August 14, a step aimed at saving costs involved in moving staffers from one place to another.

The government, in a statement here, said the order of transferring officials before August 14 stands cancelled.

The decision has been taken to save costs involved in transferring officials from one location to another, it said without disclosing the number of staffers who were to be transferred.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 25 per cent of the total active posts should be considered for transfer, the government said in its new order.

Officials who have completed their maximum permissible tenure at their current posts should be transferred on a priority, the order said, adding this process should be completed by August 9.

After this, vacant posts will be filled via transfers as 'special purpose', the new order said.

All transfer orders, their execution and taking of charge by officials should be completed before August 30, it stated.

