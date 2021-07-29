Left Menu

Maha govt cancels order to transfer officials

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 21:07 IST
Maha govt cancels order to transfer officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Thursday cancelled its previous order of carrying out routine transfers of officials by August 14, a step aimed at saving costs involved in moving staffers from one place to another.

The government, in a statement here, said the order of transferring officials before August 14 stands cancelled.

The decision has been taken to save costs involved in transferring officials from one location to another, it said without disclosing the number of staffers who were to be transferred.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 25 per cent of the total active posts should be considered for transfer, the government said in its new order.

Officials who have completed their maximum permissible tenure at their current posts should be transferred on a priority, the order said, adding this process should be completed by August 9.

After this, vacant posts will be filled via transfers as 'special purpose', the new order said.

All transfer orders, their execution and taking of charge by officials should be completed before August 30, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021