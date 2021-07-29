Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL65 PM-LD NEP New NEP major factor in 'mahayagna' of nation building: PM Modi New Delhi: The new National Education Policy (NEP) is one of the major factors in the grand exercise of nation-building and assures the youth that the country supports their aspirations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

DEL76 RSQ-MEA-LD AFGHANISTAN We support all peace initiatives aimed at lasting political settlement: India on Afghanistan New Delhi: India on Thursday said it has a steadfast policy to support a sovereign, democratic and peaceful Afghanistan and is in touch with various stakeholders within and outside the war-ravaged country, including regional and international partners.

Advertisement

DEL75 VIRUS-LD R RATE Covid R-value climbing steadily in country; Kerala, northeastern states top list New Delhi: The R-factor, which indicates the speed at which COVID-19 infection is spreading in the country, is climbing steadily with Kerala and the northeastern states occupying top spots fuelling worries about the pandemic rearing its head again.

DEL74 BIZ-FDI-OIL PSU Govt permits 100 pc FDI in oil PSUs approved for disinvestment; to aid BPCL sale New Delhi: The government on Thursday permitted 100 per cent foreign investment under the automatic route in oil and gas PSUs which have received in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment DEL75 MEA-PAKISTAN-CHINA India rejects reference to Kashmir in Pakistan-China press statement New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly rejected references made to Jammu and Kashmir in a recent joint press statement by Pakistan and China and asserted that the union territory as well as Ladakh have been and will remain its integral and inalienable part.

DEL73 CONG-PEGASUS-PARLIAMENT Govt hiding on Pegasus issue, responsible for Parliament logjam: Congress New Delhi: Accusing the BJP dispensation of being responsible for the logjam in Parliament, the Congress on Thursday said the government was ''avoiding'' discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue in both the Houses as it has ''much to hide''.

DEL67 LD MAMATA Mamata requests Gadkari for e-vehicle manufacturing industry in Bengal New Delhi: On Day 4 of her visit to the national capital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, DMK leader Kanimozhi and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, whom she requested to compose a song on her poll slogan of ''khela hobe''.

DEL78 HP-LAHAUL-LD STRANDED 175 tourists stuck in Lahaul-Spiti after cloudburst, landslides Shimla: As many as 175 tourists are stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, a senior disaster management official said on Thursday.

DEL55 PAR PANEL-IT-THAROOR 'Some elements' reducing parliamentary panel on IT to 'ping pong match': Tharoor New Delhi: With the BJP members of a parliamentary panel opposing his decision to question government officials on the Pegasus row, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who heads the committee, took a swipe at them on Thursday, saying ''some elements'' have chosen to reduce it to a ''ping pong match'' that is not in the spirit of Parliament.

DEL52 RSQ-MEA-LD INDIA-US India, US stand united in addressing scourge of terrorism; support transparent infra: EAM New Delhi: India and the US stand united in addressing the scourge of terrorism and supporting regional economic connectivity through transparent development of infrastructure, while ensuring respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday in a veiled jibe at Pakistan and China.

LEGAL LGD17 SC-PORTAL-INMATES Periods of incarceration be put in public domain to make inmates aware of rights on release: SC New Delhi: Details about period of incarceration of inmates must be put in public domain to facilitate release of such convicts by making them aware of their rights on premature release by taking benefits of remission, parole and furlough, the Supreme Court has said.

LGD16 SC-SUPERTECH Supertech encroached upon green area, made 2 towers in Emerald Court project, flat buyers tell SC New Delhi: Realty firm Supertech Ltd has tried to take advantage of increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR) by constructing two massive towers and encroached upon the green area, flat buyers of Emerald Court project in Noida told the Supreme Court on Thursday.

FOREIGN FGN30 CHINA-BLINKEN-DALAILAMA-REAX Blinken’s meeting with Dalai Lama representatives riles China Beijing: China on Thursday reacted angrily to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with a senior representative of the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in New Delhi, saying it is a violation of Washington’s commitment acknowledging Tibet as part of China and not to support Tibetan independence. By K J M Varma FGN33 CHINA-PAK-BLAST-ARREST China to work closely with Pakistan to punish those behind deadly bus blast Beijing: China on Thursday took note of the arrest of two suspects by police in Pakistan in connection with the recent bus explosion that killed nine Chinese nationals there, saying it will work with Islamabad to “go to the bottom of the truth” to punish the perpetrators. By K J M Varma PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)